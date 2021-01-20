 

Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Capesize Bulk Carrier Vessel Acquisition

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announces that it entered, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, into an agreement to purchase a 2006 Japan-built Capesize dry bulk carrier from an unaffiliated third-party seller for a purchase price of $17.5 million.

The acquisition is expected to be consummated by taking delivery of the vessel sometime in the end of the first quarter or beginning of the second quarter of this year, after the completion of its scheduled dry docking and special survey that also includes the installation of a ballast water treatment system, and is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

Petros Panagiotidis, Chief Executive Officer of Castor, commented:

“We are very pleased that we have been able to quickly utilize our recently raised capital by agreeing to the acquisition of our seventh vessel. We believe it is currently an opportune time to move to larger dry bulk sizes, as we are of the view that these also will attract benefit in the current improving market. We are committed to further expanding our fleet by taking advantage of attractive opportunities presented to us in all vessel sizes and segments, allowing us to achieve our long-term goal of delivering long-term profitability to our shareholders.”

About Castor Maritime Inc.

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Upon completion of this acquisition, the Company's fleet will consist of seven dry bulk carriers.

For more information please visit the company’s website at www.castormaritime.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include general dry bulk shipping market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, the strength of world economies the stability of Europe and the Euro, fluctuations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, changes in demand in the dry bulk shipping industry, including the market for our vessels, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking and insurance costs, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, the length and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, the impact of public health threats and outbreaks of other highly communicable diseases, the impact of the expected discontinuance of LIBOR after 2021 on interest rates of our debt that reference LIBOR, the availability of financing and refinancing and grow our business, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hire, risks associated with vessel construction, potential exposure or loss from investment in derivative instruments, potential conflicts of interest involving our Chief Executive Officer, his family and other members of our senior management, and our ability to complete acquisition transactions as planned. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

