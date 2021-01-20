 

Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.04683 for each Class A share and $0.04167 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable February 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at January 29, 2021.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on January 29, 2021 will receive a dividend of $0.04683 per share based on the VWAP of $5.62 payable on February 10, 2021. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $11.52 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.18 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $19.71.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other
Bank of Montreal AGF Management Ltd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. BCE Inc.
Bank of Nova Scotia CI Financial Corp. Manulife Financial Corporation TransAlta Corp.
CIBC IGM Financial Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corp.
National Bank of Canada     Power Financial Corp.
Royal Bank of Canada     TMX Group Inc.
Toronto-Dominion Bank      


Distribution Details    
Class A Share (PDV)   $0.04683
Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A)   $0.04167
Ex-Dividend Date:   January 28, 2021
Record Date:   January 29, 2021
Payable Date:   February 10, 2021

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372       
Local: 416-304-4443        
www.primedividend.com        
info@quadravest.com




