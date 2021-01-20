Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.04683 for each Class A share and $0.04167 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable February 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at January 29, 2021.



Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on January 29, 2021 will receive a dividend of $0.04683 per share based on the VWAP of $5.62 payable on February 10, 2021. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.