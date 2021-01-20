 

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Participate in NobleCon17 - Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK), the largest U.S. headquartered drybulk shipowner focused on the transportation of major and minor bulk commodities globally, announced today that John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at NobleCon17 - Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference today, Wednesday, January 20 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website: https://www.gencoshipping.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek next month.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of January 20, 2021, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, seven Ultramax, 16 Supramax and five Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,517,000 dwt and an average age of 10.3 years.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.
Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered broker-dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade+. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com, an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.

CONTACT:
Apostolos Zafolias
Chief Financial Officer
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
(646) 443-8550




