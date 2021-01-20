Global Real Estate & E-Commerce Dividend Fund Distributions

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Real Estate & E-Commerce Dividend Fund (TSX: GEC.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that distributions for first quarter of 2021 will be payable to unitholders of Global Real Estate & E-Commerce Dividend Fund as follows:





Record Date

Payable Date Distribution Per

Trust Unit January 31, 2021 February 12, 2021 $0.04167 February 28, 2021 March 15, 2021 $0.04167 March 31, 2021 April 15, 2021 $0.04167

The trust units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GEC.UN.

The Fund offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) for unitholders which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

Middlefield Group

Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates and manages specialized investment products for individual and institutional investors and has assets under management of approximately $4 billion. Investment products include exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private and public resource funds, real estate funds and a venture capital fund.