Global Real Estate & E-Commerce Dividend Fund Distributions
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Real Estate & E-Commerce Dividend Fund (TSX: GEC.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that distributions for first quarter
of 2021 will be payable to unitholders of Global Real Estate & E-Commerce Dividend Fund as follows:
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Distribution Per
Trust Unit
|January 31, 2021
|February 12, 2021
|$0.04167
|February 28, 2021
|March 15, 2021
|$0.04167
|March 31, 2021
|April 15, 2021
|$0.04167
The trust units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GEC.UN.
The Fund offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) for unitholders which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.
Middlefield Group
Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates and manages specialized investment products for individual and institutional investors and has assets under management of approximately $4 billion. Investment products include exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private and public resource funds, real estate funds and a venture capital fund.
For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.
