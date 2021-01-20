 

Progress Releases New Kendo UI Native Components for Angular, React, Vue and jQuery

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 15:05  |  30   |   |   

New 2021 release provides developers with 24+ new components, even more advanced capabilities and support for Angular 11 and React 17

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the new release of Progress Kendo UI, the industry’s most complete collection of JavaScript UI components. Today’s release includes more than 24 new UI components across all Kendo UI libraries, support for Angular 11 and React 17 as well as major enhancements for some of its most popular components.

Kendo UI is the ultimate collection of JavaScript UI components with native libraries for the widely used frameworks—Angular, React, Vue and jQuery. Kendo UI enables developers to quickly build eye-catching, high-performance, responsive web applications and to effortlessly deploy a consistent look and feel, using rich styling options and customizable themes.

New to Kendo UI JavaScript component libraries:

  • Kendo UI for Angular: With a number of new components available including DropDownTree, MultiColumnComboBox, TileLayout, FloatingActionButton and more, Kendo UI for Angular brings to market support for Angular 11 and unprecedented levels of simplicity, consistency and customization capabilities.

  • KendoReact: KendoReact is the only UI library React developers need to speed business app development. This release includes new components, such as TileLayout, DropDownTree, MultiColumnComboBox, FloatingActionButton, BottomNavigation, ListBox, Icon and SvgIcon, and feature improvements, including built-in keyboard navigation as well as user interface enhancements. KendoReact offered zero-day support for React 17.

  • Kendo UI for Vue: The new release of Kendo UI for Vue, the most comprehensive commercial library of native Vue components on the market, provides a rich set of features and customizable functionality. It offers new native components, including MultiSelect, Window, TimePicker, DateTimePicker and Slider. The Grid provides keyboard navigation and a multi-select option on the column menu.

  • Kendo UI for jQuery: Kendo UI for jQuery is the complete jQuery UI component library that enables developers to quickly build high-performance responsive web applications. The library has new components, including a FloatingActionButton, BottomNavigation, ExpansionPanel, RadioGroup, CheckboxGroup. New features enhancements include export capabilities, sorting, table alignment, keyboard navigation and more.

“We are extremely proud of the R1 2021 release of the Kendo UI product line as it brings to market a robust set of new components and many feature enhancements,” said Loren Jarrett, GM, Developer Tools Business, Progress. “Kendo UI continues to lead the market by providing smart solutions to challenging problems that let developers create high quality, modern, engaging applications faster than ever before.”

The R1 2021 release is available today. To learn more about the new capabilities and features, go to https://www.telerik.com/support/whats-new-kendo-ui or register for the live R1 2021 Kendo UI release webinar on Jan. 29 or tune in to Twitch to see them in action.

Additional Resources

About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure—leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473. 

Progress, KendoReact, and Kendo UI are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:           
Kim Baker           
Progress        
+1-781-280-4000           
pr@progress.com


Progress Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Progress Releases New Kendo UI Native Components for Angular, React, Vue and jQuery New 2021 release provides developers with 24+ new components, even more advanced capabilities and support for Angular 11 and React 17 BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
TCR² Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $140.0 Million of Common Stock
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Upsize of Previously Announced Equity Financing to $40 Million
Histogen Reports FDA Clinical Hold for Planned Phase 1/2 Trial of HST-003 for Knee Cartilage ...
Biophytis Announces Public Filing of a Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Progress Leads the Market with the Richest Truly Native Blazor UI Component Suite in the Industry
14.01.21
Progress Reports 2020 Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
12.01.21
Progress Announces Second Annual Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM
05.01.21
Goodbody Boosts Marketing Agility with Progress
04.01.21
Progress Software to Report Financial Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 on January 14, 2021