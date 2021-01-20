 

DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT CORP. II Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04792 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable February 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at January 29, 2021.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for January 29, 2021 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.30 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.52 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $20.82.

Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TransCanada Corporation.

Distribution Details

Preferred Share (DF.PR.A) $0.04792
   
Ex-Dividend Date: January 28, 2021
   
Record Date: January 29, 2021
   
Payable Date: February 10, 2021

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.dividend15.com
info@quadravest.com


