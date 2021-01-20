 

Capital Power to release fourth quarter 2020 results and 2020 integrated annual report on February 19

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its fourth quarter and year-ended 2020 results, 2020 integrated annual report and third Climate Change Disclosure Report before the markets open on February 19, 2021.

Capital Power’s integrated annual report will provide environment, social and governance performance information along with its year-ended financial information. Its Climate Change Disclosure Report aligns to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and discloses the company’s climate-related financial risks and opportunities.

Management will host a conference call with analysts on the same day at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) to discuss its fourth quarter operating and financial results.

Analyst Conference Call (dial-in number)

  • (800) 319-4610 (toll-free from Canada and USA)

Analyst Conference Call Webcast
Interested parties may also access the live webcast at www.capitalpower.com with an archive of the webcast available following the conclusion of the analyst conference call.

About Capital Power
Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities using a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns approximately 6,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 28 facilities across North America. Approximately 425 MW of owned generation capacity is in advanced development in Alberta and North Carolina.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations:        
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335        
kperron@capitalpower.com 
 Investor Relations:
Randy Mah
(780) 392-5305 or (866) 896-4636 (toll-free)
investor@capitalpower.com

 


