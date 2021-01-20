Logile Continues to Partner With Quick-Service Restaurants to Improve Drive-Thru Operations

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logile, Inc. today announced an additional partnership in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry with a regional quick-service chain based on the U.S. East coast. Rise in nationwide demand for drive-thru and mobile ordering, combined with COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining, has presented challenges for QSRs to adapt their operating strategies to meet the new needs of their customers.

Industrial engineering, process analysis and workflow design focused on measuring QSR end-to-end customer journey for untapped value

Logile's team of industrial engineers, who specialize in retail operational excellence, has responded by combining recent industry trends with core principles of process analysis and workflow design to help QSRs build a frictionless customer experience. This focus on measuring the true end-to-end customer journey, from the moment the customer arrives on premise through departure, as well as the efficiency of each team member across the fulfillment process, has uncovered several areas of opportunity, including:

Capturing lost revenue by reducing customer abandonments

Improving order throughput and end-to-end customer service time

Aligning labor deployment throughout the operation

Logile has taken a multi-phased approach to address both opportunities across current units and unit of the future designs.

"The synergies between Logile's industrial engineering expertise and its application within the QSR market are a compelling natural fit," said Josh Ciampini, Logile's Head of Operational Excellence. "We are excited to help our quick-service partners improve operations and labor deployment while identifying new opportunities for increased revenue."

About Logile, Inc.

Logile is the leading retail store planning, workforce management and execution provider. Our proven AI, machine-learning technology and retail industrial engineering help accelerate ROI and operational excellence with improved performance and empowered employees.

Retailers worldwide rely on Logile's intelligent, fully mobile solutions to boost profitability and competitive edge by delivering the best service at the optimal cost. From labor standards development and modeling, to forecasting, storewide scheduling and time and attendance, to task management, food safety and employee self-service—we transform retail operations. Gain the Advantage with The Logic of Labor.

