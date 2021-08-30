 

Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts 2020 Fourth Quarter & Year-end Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2021 – 8 30 a.m. ET

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) will provide a live webcast of its 2020 fourth quarter and year-end earnings conference call on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace, and Chief Investor Relations Officer, John Faucher.

Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call on Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgate’s website.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, meridol, Tom’s of Maine, hello, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Filorga, eltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children’s oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-E

