Alkaline88 Partners with C.A. E-Comm to Capture E-Retailer Growth
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”) is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and A88CBD, respectively. Today, the Company announces that it has appointed C.A. Fortune E-Comm to represent its entire non-CBD beverage line of Alkaline88 products across various e-commerce platforms of major retailers and wholesalers starting January 21, 2021.
“We are committed to growing our brands across all channels and excited to partner with C.A. E-Comm to capture the booming demand in online grocery sales,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Digital sales for consumer goods have surged during the pandemic, with channels reporting triple-digit growth for this segment. This partnership further strengthens our relationship with C.A. Fortune, who has been a vital partner in our journey to becoming a national lifestyle brand. Our entire A88 beverage line will be available for our customers on various e-commerce platforms of major retailers. This is an incredible opportunity with a team that has helped brands enhance their online sales since 2004. We believe this opportune partnership can help us capture new share in the growing e-commerce segment.”
The C.A. E-Comm team of account representatives, inventory specialists, content specialists, and data analysts will help grow the Alkaline88 brand on various leading retailers’ online platforms. The entire C.A. E-Comm team will assist in day-to-day marketing and promotional planning, troubleshooting pricing issues, a deep-dive performance analysis, optimized content development, and invoice management.
The C.A. team services retailers, wholesalers, and distributors across the following retail channels:
- Amazon.com and its affiliated websites - The world’s largest rapidly growing online retailer.
- Walmart.com - Walmart’s online marketplace now consists of over 33,000 sellers that span 52 million product SKUs, self-service advertising capabilities, and more.
- Kroger.com - The nation’s largest grocery chain saw its e-commerce sales jump by 79% in 2020, according to eMarketer. Kroger made the top 10 U.S. retail e-commerce list for the first time, at No. 9, nudging out Costco Wholesale at No. 10 with $11.18 billion in digital sales.
- Freshdirect.com - Is one of the leading online grocery shopping services providing fast grocery delivery to homes and offices. In its state-of-the-art facility in the Bronx FreshDirect provides grocery delivery to the greater New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC, metropolitan areas, with seasonal service to eastern Long Island and the Jersey Shore.
- Gopuff.com - Is the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customer orders of cleaning and home products, over-the-counter medications, baby and pet products, food, and drinks. With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, they can quickly deliver thousands of products 24/7 to bring customers what they need and when they need them most.
- Zulily.com - Is an online retailer that creates an immersive and entertaining shopping experience featuring hundreds of sales and thousands of products at great prices. Zulily invites shoppers worldwide to discover a wide assortment of curated products for themselves, their families, and their homes.
- Boxed.com - Is an online and mobile membership-free wholesale retailer that offers direct delivery of bulk-sized packages via the Boxed app or the website.
- Thrive.com - Is an online, membership-based market delivering the highest quality, healthy and sustainable products to your door at member-only prices.
- Vitacost.com - A wholly-owned subsidiary of Kroger, is a leading online retailer of health and wellness products that strives to offer its customers the broadest selection of healthy living products while providing superior customer service and timely and accurate delivery.
About C.A. E-Comm
0 Kommentare