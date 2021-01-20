Alkaline88 Partners with C.A. E-Comm to Capture E-Retailer Growth

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”) is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and A88CBD, respectively. Today, the Company announces that it has appointed C.A. Fortune E-Comm to represent its entire non-CBD beverage line of Alkaline88 products across various e-commerce platforms of major retailers and wholesalers starting January 21, 2021.

“We are committed to growing our brands across all channels and excited to partner with C.A. E-Comm to capture the booming demand in online grocery sales,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Digital sales for consumer goods have surged during the pandemic, with channels reporting triple-digit growth for this segment. This partnership further strengthens our relationship with C.A. Fortune, who has been a vital partner in our journey to becoming a national lifestyle brand. Our entire A88 beverage line will be available for our customers on various e-commerce platforms of major retailers. This is an incredible opportunity with a team that has helped brands enhance their online sales since 2004. We believe this opportune partnership can help us capture new share in the growing e-commerce segment.”