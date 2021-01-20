 

Increased Regulations by Government Bodies on Use of Halogenated Flame Retardants Drive Demand Opportunities in Non-halogenated Flame Retardants Market TMR

Non-halogenated flame retardants market is expected to expand at rapid pace during 2019–2027. It is estimated to touch the valuation of ~US$ 4 Bn by the end of assessment period

On regional front, North America non-halogenated flame retardants market is likely to maintain its dominant position throughout tenure of 2019 to 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-halogenated flame retardants refer to additives widely utilized in polymers to improve fire resistance in case of ignition and decelerate the fire spread. While non-halogenated flame retardants cannot make a polymer non-explosive, they assist in fire resistance and generation of heat in less amount.

The global non-halogenated flame retardants market is expected to clock a CAGR of ~8% across the forecast period of 2019-2027, state analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR). The market for non-halogenated flame retardants was accounted for ~US$ 2 Bn in 2018.

Non-halogenated Flame Retardants Market: Major Takeaways

  • As halogenated retardants are toxic, there is remarkable shift among many end-use industries toward the use of non-halogenated flame retardants. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global non-halogenated flame retardants market. Generally, flame retardants find application as additives in polymers to enhance the fire resistance in case of ignition and during fire accidents.
  • In recent period, there is remarkable growth in environmental awareness in many developed regions such as North America and Europe. As a result, the government bodies from the countries from these regions are imposing stringent regulations related to the manufacturing as well as import of products with halogenated flame retardants. Several emerging nations such as Malaysia, China, India, and Indonesia are engaged in the export of many end-use products with flame retardant polymers to the U.S. and Europe. Owing to this scenario, the vendors working in the global non-halogenated flame retardants market are likely to gain promising expansion opportunities in Asia Pacific in the forthcoming years.
  • The government bodies of many countries across the globe are employing stringent fire safety regulations related to risks of fire hazards in different end-use industries such as electrical and construction sector. This factor is expected to drive demand opportunities in the global non-halogenated flame retardants market.

