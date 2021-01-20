 

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 15:35  |  36   |   |   

CATSKILL, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ-GCBC) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend reflects an annual cash dividend rate of $0.48 per share, which is the same rate as the dividend declared during the previous quarter.

The cash dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 will be paid to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2021, and is expected to be paid on February 26, 2021.

The Company is the majority-owned subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC (the “MHC”), a federal mutual holding company which owns 54.1% of the Company’s outstanding common shares. The MHC has historically waived its right to receive cash dividends from the Company. However, for purposes of cash flow and liquidity, the MHC does not intend to waive its receipts of these dividends to be paid by the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the direct and indirect holding company, respectively, for The Bank of Greene County, a federally chartered savings bank, and Greene County Commercial Bank, a New York-chartered commercial bank, both headquartered in Catskill, New York. The Banks serve the market area currently concentrated around the areas within the Hudson Valley Region of New York.

For Further Information Contact:
Donald E. Gibson
President and Chief Executive Officer
(518) 943-2600
donaldg@tbogc.com 


Greene County Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend CATSKILL, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ-GCBC) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend reflects …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
TCR² Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $140.0 Million of Common Stock
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Upsize of Previously Announced Equity Financing to $40 Million
Histogen Reports FDA Clinical Hold for Planned Phase 1/2 Trial of HST-003 for Knee Cartilage ...
Biophytis Announces Public Filing of a Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering ...
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Perry Lasher as Executive Vice President & Chief Lending Officer