 

People's China explores stories behind the effort of poverty alleviation in China's villages

BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China announced the ending of absolute poverty in 2020. But the country isn't celebrating yet. This short documentary tries to reveal stories of thousands of so-called "poverty fighters" in China's poorest villages.

Zuoquan, in northern China's Shanxi Province, was once a national-level poverty-stricken county. In 2014, the county launched a campaign on targeted poverty alleviation with an aim to lift local people out of poverty through resource integration and industrial development. By 2019, Zuoquan had been removed from the list of poverty-stricken counties and developed many investment projects with great potential. A group of grassroots officials unique to China, "first secretaries" have played an active role on the frontlines of poverty reduction.

Jing Sheng, a Japanese person living in China, once visited Lichang Village, Hanwang Township, Zuoquan County, to interview Wang Peng, who had been serving as the village's first secretary for more than two years. Wang lived and worked in Beijing before coming to the mountainous village to help locals climb out of poverty. He called this job the most meaningful thing in his life. Wang ran through his daily work and brought Jing to several impoverished homes in the village. The experience provided Jing with a deeper understanding of China's poverty alleviation campaign and the specific duties of first secretaries.

Click the video to learn more details about poverty alleviation in the village.

