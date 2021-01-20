People's China explores stories behind the effort of poverty alleviation in China's villages

BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China announced the ending of absolute poverty in 2020. But the country isn't celebrating yet. This short documentary tries to reveal stories of thousands of so-called "poverty fighters" in China's poorest villages.

Zuoquan, in northern China's Shanxi Province, was once a national-level poverty-stricken county. In 2014, the county launched a campaign on targeted poverty alleviation with an aim to lift local people out of poverty through resource integration and industrial development. By 2019, Zuoquan had been removed from the list of poverty-stricken counties and developed many investment projects with great potential. A group of grassroots officials unique to China, "first secretaries" have played an active role on the frontlines of poverty reduction.