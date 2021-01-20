 

Bluegreen Vacations Returns to Sponsor The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Duel Races At Daytona

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 16:00  |  54   |   |   

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) (“Bluegreen Vacations”), a leading vacation ownership company and the “Official Vacation Ownership Provider of NASCAR,” announced today it will return as the entitlement sponsor for the pair of 150-mile qualifying races for the DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Bluegreen Vacations Returns to Sponsor The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Duel Races At Daytona (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 as part of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth. The pair of qualifying races will finalize the starting lineup for the 63rd annual DAYTONA 500, the prestigious season-opening event for the NASCAR Cup Series. Denny Hamlin will look to capture his record third straight DAYTONA 500 triumph.

“Since the inaugural DAYTONA 500 in 1959, the qualifying races for the Great American Race have been a special part of Speedweeks, and that is extremely unique to our event,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Bluegreen Vacations, and look forward to the Bluegreen Vacations Duel, an iconic tradition of incredible competition that will set the starting field for the DAYTONA 500.”

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Bluegreen Vacations markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations.

“We are pleased to sit in the pole position of another NASCAR race season as sponsors of the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA,” said Dusty Tonkin, EVP, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Bluegreen Vacations. “As the Official Vacation Ownership Provider of NASCAR, we look forward to introducing our unique resorts and iconic destinations to NASCAR fans and to offering Bluegreen’s valued owners exclusive experiences at NASCAR races.”

Tickets for the Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA and other Daytona International Speedway events part of Speedweeks presented by AdventHealth can be purchased online at www.DAYTONA500.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Duel At DAYTONA will be conducted in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures. All guests will be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings while maintaining six feet social distancing throughout their visit.

