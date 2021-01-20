 

Domtar Corporation 2021 Quarterly Earnings Schedule

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) today announced the following tentative 2021 quarterly earnings schedule:

  • First Quarter 2021: Thursday, May 6, 2021
  • Second Quarter 2021: Thursday, August 5, 2021
  • Third Quarter 2021: Thursday, November 4, 2021
  • Fourth Quarter 2021: Thursday, February 10, 2022

Each quarterly earnings release with accompanying financial tables will be issued before markets open, followed by a 10:00 a.m. (ET) conference call to discuss results. The above-mentioned dates are tentative and will be confirmed approximately three weeks prior to the official earnings release date.

About Domtar
 Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 8,800 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar’s annual sales are approximately $5.5 billion and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar’s principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.

