 

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Interim Management Statement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 16:26  |  51   |   |   

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc
Interim Management Statement
for the three months ended 30 November 2020

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 30 November 2020. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance

 

 

  		Unaudited
30 November
2020 		Unaudited
31 August 2020 		Unaudited
31 May
2020 		Audited
29 February
2020
  Pence Pence Pence Pence
Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 57.2 55.3 56.2 58.6
Dividends paid since class launch (originally as ‘C’ Shares)* 67.65 66.15 64.4 64.4
Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since ‘C’ Share class launch) 124.85 121.45 120.6 123.0

* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.

Dividends paid or declared
On 29 October 2020, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ended 28 February 2021 of 1.5p per share. This dividend was paid on 4 December 2020 to shareholders on the register at 13 November 2020.

Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2020

Portfolio summary

  Valuation
Venture capital investments £’000
Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant) 8,594
Sannpa Limited *t/a Fnatic) 6,912
ContactEngine Limited 5,767
Mycs GmbH 5,486
Dryden Holdings Limited 4,760
Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 4,619
Written Byte Ltd (t/a DeepCrawl) 4,441
Thread, Inc. 3,972
Papier Ltd 3,458
Our Path Ltd (t/a Second Nature) 2,983
Other investments 41,345
  92,337
Seite 1 von 3
Proven Growth and Income VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Interim Management Statement ProVen Growth & Income VCT plcInterim Management Statement for the three months ended 30 November 2020 ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 30 November 2020. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Upsize of Previously Announced Equity Financing to $40 Million
TCR² Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $140.0 Million of Common Stock
Histogen Reports FDA Clinical Hold for Planned Phase 1/2 Trial of HST-003 for Knee Cartilage ...
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc: Statement re Offer for Subscription – Additional Shares for Early Applications
01.01.21
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Total voting rights