ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Interim Management Statement
for the three months ended 30 November 2020
ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 30 November 2020. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.
Performance
|
|
Unaudited
30 November
2020
|
Unaudited
31 August 2020
|
Unaudited
31 May
2020
|
Audited
29 February
2020
|Pence
|Pence
|Pence
|Pence
|Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”)
|57.2
|55.3
|56.2
|58.6
|Dividends paid since class launch (originally as ‘C’ Shares)*
|67.65
|66.15
|64.4
|64.4
|Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since ‘C’ Share class launch)
|124.85
|121.45
|120.6
|123.0
* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.
Dividends paid or declared
On 29 October 2020, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ended 28 February 2021 of 1.5p per share. This dividend was paid on 4 December 2020 to shareholders on the register at 13 November 2020.
Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2020
Portfolio summary
|Valuation
|Venture capital investments
|£’000
|Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant)
|8,594
|Sannpa Limited *t/a Fnatic)
|6,912
|ContactEngine Limited
|5,767
|Mycs GmbH
|5,486
|Dryden Holdings Limited
|4,760
|Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years)
|4,619
|Written Byte Ltd (t/a DeepCrawl)
|4,441
|Thread, Inc.
|3,972
|Papier Ltd
|3,458
|Our Path Ltd (t/a Second Nature)
|2,983
|Other investments
|41,345
|
92,337
