ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 30 November 2020. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance









Unaudited

30 November

2020 Unaudited

31 August 2020 Unaudited

31 May

2020 Audited

29 February

2020 Pence Pence Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 57.2 55.3 56.2 58.6 Dividends paid since class launch (originally as ‘C’ Shares)* 67.65 66.15 64.4 64.4 Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since ‘C’ Share class launch) 124.85 121.45 120.6 123.0

* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.

Dividends paid or declared

On 29 October 2020, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ended 28 February 2021 of 1.5p per share. This dividend was paid on 4 December 2020 to shareholders on the register at 13 November 2020.

Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2020

Portfolio summary