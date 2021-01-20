Crosswind Renewable Energy Corp. Files Form 10 to Become SEC Reporting Company

The Company’s voluntary filing of the Form 10 will make it subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which requires the filing of annual, quarterly and current report filings. Additionally, the filing will enable the Company’s management to move forward with its application to OTC Markets in order to uplist to the OTCQB market tier.

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosswind Renewable Energy Corp. dba Community Redevelopment (OTC Pink: CWNR) ("the Company"), a community oriented real estate redeveloper targeting economic growth and opportunity zones in secondary and tertiary markets announced today that it has filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to register its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The filing includes audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 2019. The audit of the financial statements was completed by M.S. Madhava Rao, a PCAOB member firm.

“By filing a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, we are letting our shareholders know that we plan to focus on our efforts on becoming more transparent in our day-to-day operations and reporting,” said Charles Arnold, CEO of Crosswind Renewable Energy Corp. “We believe our company’s results will speak for themselves. By becoming an SEC reporting company, we not only demonstrate our continued commitment to transparency and communication, but provide a valuable means of insight for our shareholders.”

This announcement follows the Company’s update issued on November 18 and forms an integral part of its ongoing effort to establish next generation investor transparency and communication.

About Community Redevelopment

Community Redevelopment, Inc. operates as a community oriented real estate redeveloper targeting economic growth and opportunity zones in secondary and tertiary value added markets. The Company is primarily focused on opportunity zones in an effort to bring commerce and affordable housing to underserved areas. Community Redevelopment plans to provide numerous opportunities to improve low income neighborhoods for residential, commercial, and industrial opportunities through government incentives, long term partnerships and agreements. Our mission is to rebuild depressed communities, change the direction of youth and improve the quality of life in those communities, and provide our investors with an opportunity to profit. We intend to accomplish this by focusing on partnerships between the public and private sector to generate both business interest and business activity in low income neighborhoods that have gone unnoticed by the development community at large, while repairing and amending relationships in these underserved communities.