 

Crosswind Renewable Energy Corp. Files Form 10 to Become SEC Reporting Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 16:23  |  55   |   |   

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosswind Renewable Energy Corp. dba Community Redevelopment (OTC Pink: CWNR) ("the Company"), a community oriented real estate redeveloper targeting economic growth and opportunity zones in secondary and tertiary markets announced today that it has filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to register its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The filing includes audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 2019. The audit of the financial statements was completed by M.S. Madhava Rao, a PCAOB member firm.

The Company’s voluntary filing of the Form 10 will make it subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which requires the filing of annual, quarterly and current report filings. Additionally, the filing will enable the Company’s management to move forward with its application to OTC Markets in order to uplist to the OTCQB market tier.

“By filing a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, we are letting our shareholders know that we plan to focus on our efforts on becoming more transparent in our day-to-day operations and reporting,” said Charles Arnold, CEO of Crosswind Renewable Energy Corp. “We believe our company’s results will speak for themselves. By becoming an SEC reporting company, we not only demonstrate our continued commitment to transparency and communication, but provide a valuable means of insight for our shareholders.”

This announcement follows the Company’s update issued on November 18 and forms an integral part of its ongoing effort to establish next generation investor transparency and communication.

About Community Redevelopment

Community Redevelopment, Inc. operates as a community oriented real estate redeveloper targeting economic growth and opportunity zones in secondary and tertiary value added markets. The Company is primarily focused on opportunity zones in an effort to bring commerce and affordable housing to underserved areas. Community Redevelopment plans to provide numerous opportunities to improve low income neighborhoods for residential, commercial, and industrial opportunities through government incentives, long term partnerships and agreements. Our mission is to rebuild depressed communities, change the direction of youth and improve the quality of life in those communities, and provide our investors with an opportunity to profit. We intend to accomplish this by focusing on partnerships between the public and private sector to generate both business interest and business activity in low income neighborhoods that have gone unnoticed by the development community at large, while repairing and amending relationships in these underserved communities.

Seite 1 von 2
Crosswind Renewable Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Crosswind Renewable Energy Corp. Files Form 10 to Become SEC Reporting Company MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Crosswind Renewable Energy Corp. dba Community Redevelopment (OTC Pink: CWNR) ("the Company"), a community oriented real estate redeveloper targeting economic growth and opportunity zones in secondary and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Upsize of Previously Announced Equity Financing to $40 Million
TCR² Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $140.0 Million of Common Stock
Histogen Reports FDA Clinical Hold for Planned Phase 1/2 Trial of HST-003 for Knee Cartilage ...
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board