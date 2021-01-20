Waturu Holding A/S – resigned auditor sends subsidiary to compulsory dissolution
Company annoucement nr. 51
Fredericia, January 20. 2021
Waturu Holding A/S – resigned auditor sends subsidiary to compulsory dissolution
The Waturu Holding Group is in the process of a change of auditor and in this connection the subsidiary
Waturu ApS has been sent for compulsory dissolution.
The management will immediately ensure resumption through cooperation with the Danish Business
Authority..
About Waturu Holding A/S
Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water,
with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings.
Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.
Further information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com
Waturu Holding A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle Certified
Adviser
Tofte & Company ApS
Christian IX Gade 7, 3 rd ,
1111 København
Phone.: +45 71961030
Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877,
e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com
Website: toftecompany.com
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Important links:
Websites: www.waturu.com
Financial reports: www.waturu.com/documents
Further press related news:
www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/
www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/
Waturu Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare