BW Energy Limited (the “Company”) has engaged DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA and Pareto Securities AS (the “Managers”), to assist the Company in a contemplated private placement (the “Private Placement”) of new shares in the Company with gross proceeds of up to USD 75 million. The Private Placement is directed towards Norwegian investors and international institutional investors pursuant to and in compliance with applicable exemptions from relevant registration, filing and prospectus requirements, and subject to other applicable selling restrictions.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for capital investments in the Dussafu licence in Gabon, development of the Maromba discovery in Brazil, new ventures and for other general corporate purposes.

BW Energy CEO Carl Krogh Arnet comments; “We proved the resilience of our strategy and business model in 2020 with a swift and decisive response to the pandemic and oil price decline by scaling back investments while maintaining operational regularity and generating strong operational cash flow throughout the year.

Carl Krogh Arnet continues; “We have a busy year ahead with planned production start from the last two Tortue phase 2 wells, drilling of a further Hibiscus exploration well and start of Hibiscus/Ruche field development including conversion of the first jack-up rig to a production platform. Our current asset portfolio offers significant growth potential, and we see an increasing number of attractive inorganic opportunities. Raising additional equity will strengthen our financial capacity, flexibility and ability to convert proven resources into highly profitable producing reserves.”

