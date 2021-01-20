 

Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKS 33 0321 - RIKB 23 0515

Series RIKS 33 0321 RIKB 23 0515
ISIN IS0000021251 IS0000032191
Maturity Date 03/21/2033 05/15/2023
Auction Date 01/22/2021 01/22/2021
Settlement Date 01/27/2021 01/27/2021
10% addition 01/26/2021 01/26/2021

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.




ZeitTitel
14.01.21
The Republic of Iceland has updated the EMTN Programme
12.01.21
Results of additional issuance - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 26 0216
08.01.21
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKB 28 1115
06.01.21
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKB 28 1115
30.12.20
Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy 2021-2025
30.12.20
Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect
30.12.20
Government Debt Management Prospect 2021