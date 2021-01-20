ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 30 November 2020. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance









Unaudited

30 November 2020 Unaudited

31 August 2020 Unaudited

31 May

2020 Audited

29 February

2020 Pence Pence Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 70.0 67.3 68.0 70.1 Dividends paid to date* 71.75 70.25 68.25 68.25 NAV plus dividends paid to date 141.75 137.55 136.25 138.35

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

Dividends paid or declared

On 29 October 2020, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ended 28 February 2021 of 1.5p per share. This dividend was paid on 4 December 2020 to shareholders on the register at 13 November 2020.

Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2020

Portfolio summary

Valuation Venture capital investments £’000 Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant) 6,931 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 6,891 Mycs GmbH 6,127 Monica Vinader Limited 4,702 MPB Group Limited 4,482 Written Byte Limited (t/a DeepCrawl) 3,948 Litchfield Media Limited 4,128 Thread, Inc. 4,025 Access Systems, Inc. 3,808 ContactEngine Limited 3,470 Other investments 33,935 82,447 Cash at bank 36,491 Other net current assets 243 Net Assets 119,181

Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 30 November 2020, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.