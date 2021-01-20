ProVen VCT plc Interim Management Statement
ProVen VCT plc
Interim Management Statement
for the three months ended 30 November 2020
ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 30 November 2020. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.
Performance
|
|
Unaudited
30 November 2020
|
Unaudited
31 August 2020
|
Unaudited
31 May
2020
|
Audited
29 February
2020
|Pence
|Pence
|Pence
|Pence
|Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”)
|70.0
|67.3
|68.0
|70.1
|Dividends paid to date*
|71.75
|70.25
|68.25
|68.25
|NAV plus dividends paid to date
|141.75
|137.55
|136.25
|138.35
*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.
Dividends paid or declared
On 29 October 2020, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ended 28 February 2021 of 1.5p per share. This dividend was paid on 4 December 2020 to shareholders on the register at 13 November 2020.
Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2020
Portfolio summary
|Valuation
|Venture capital investments
|£’000
|Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant)
|6,931
|Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years)
|6,891
|Mycs GmbH
|6,127
|Monica Vinader Limited
|4,702
|MPB Group Limited
|4,482
|Written Byte Limited (t/a DeepCrawl)
|3,948
|Litchfield Media Limited
|4,128
|Thread, Inc.
|4,025
|Access Systems, Inc.
|3,808
|ContactEngine Limited
|3,470
|Other investments
|33,935
|82,447
|Cash at bank
|36,491
|Other net current assets
|243
|Net Assets
|119,181
Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 30 November 2020, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.
