 

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. To Host Shareholder Update Jan. 28, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("Green Hygienics" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will host a shareholder update call.

The call will be facilitated by Green Hygienics’ CEO Ron Loudoun. He will be joined by COO Kyle MacKinnon. The team will provide an update on the Company’s achievements over the past year, current initiatives and projects, sales and the future road map.

  • The call will take place on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. Pacific Standard Time/4 p.m. Eastern Time
  • Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access the call through this Zoom Webinar link:

https://zoom.us/j/98787053234?pwd=VmVnWkJHRDNRc0pBczlVZ3VFR0I3UT09

Webinar ID: 987 8705 3234

Passcode: 550001

Or Telephone:

                        (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

                        US: +1 669-900-6833 or +1 929-205-6099 or +1 253-215-8782 or +1 301-715-8592 or +1 312-626-6799 or +1 346-248-7799

                        International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/aoRrwoMMk

  • The Company will answer questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions to ir@greenhygienics.com

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Green Hygienic Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“Green Hygienics” or the “Company”), is a California based, innovative, technology-driven enterprise focused on the high standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade bioactive cannabinoids.

The corporate mission is to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium quality products to consumers as well as to partnering with CPG (consumer-packaged-goods) and pharmaceutical companies.

The Company intends to be a leader in compliances and capabilities in the hemp and cannabinoid supply marketplace. Using state of the art technologies, Green Hygienics intends to open a whole new world of novel cannabinoids and targeted bio-delivery technologies never before explored, solving the issues of stability, pharmacokinetics, biological tissue penetration and bioavailability.

We are building a team of visionary agrotechnology, pharmaceutical, and life scientists working at the intersection of nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and pharmaceutical technologies with a goal to improve lives.

For more information, please visit: www.GreenHygienics.com

Corporate Video Link  

Company Contact:
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.
1.855.802.0299 Toll Free

IR@GreenHygienics.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements.  In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing.  We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us.  Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities.  You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms.  In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business.  These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. 

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



