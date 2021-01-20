 

Kering Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 January 20, 2021

Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

Date

  		 

Total Number of
shares 		 

Total number of voting rights

 
theoretical 1 Exercisable 2
 

January 15, 2021 		 

125,017,916 		 

177,784,151 		 

177,657,876

 

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

 

Attachment




