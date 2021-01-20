NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

20 January 2021

G4S plc (the “Company” or “G4S”)

Allied Universal Offer: Employee Representatives’ Opinion

G4S announces that it has received an opinion from the GMB Union (the “Opinion”) on the effects of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited, a newly incorporated entity that is indirectly controlled by Allied Universal Topco LLC, to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of G4S.

G4S has published the Opinion on its website at https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers in accordance with Rule 25.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the “Code”).

Neither G4S nor any of its Directors accept any responsibility for the information (including any expressions of opinion) contained in the Opinion. Neither the contents nor the accuracy of the Opinion have been verified by or on behalf of G4S or any of its Directors. G4S is making this announcement, and has published the Opinion on its website, in each case solely for the purposes of complying with its obligations under the Code.

For further enquiries, please contact:

G4S plc

Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189

Media enquiries

Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 759 5523483

Press office +44 (0) 207 9633333