 

Thin Film Electronics ASA - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 17:00  |  34   |   |   

Oslo, 20 January 2021

The Board of Directors of Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm" or the "Company") resolved on 20 January 2021 to issue a total of 24,295,824 incentive subscription rights to employees in the Thinfilm group. The grants were made under the Company's 2020 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 August 2020. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 0.6225 per share. 50% of the SRs vest after one year following the date of grant, while the remaining 50% vest two years after the date of grant. The SRs expire on 19 August 2025.

In addition, a total of 7,024,580 subscription rights have been granted to members of the board of directors in accordance with the resolution by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 August 2020. The exercise price per share for the European directors on the Company’s board is NOK 0.15, while the exercise price per share for the US directors on the Company’s board is NOK 0.6225. 50% of the subscription rights to board members will become vested and exercisable on the earliest of the date immediately preceding the first Annual General Meeting after the date of grant and 30 June in the year of such Annual General Meeting, and the remaining 50% of the SRs will become vested and exercisable on the earliest of the date immediately preceding the Annual General Meeting in the subsequent year and 30 June in such subsequent year.

Following the foregoing grants, there are 115,488,714 subscription rights issued and outstanding in Thinfilm.

Contact:
Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
Email: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




Thin Film Electronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Thin Film Electronics ASA - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights Oslo, 20 January 2021 The Board of Directors of Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm" or the "Company") resolved on 20 January 2021 to issue a total of 24,295,824 incentive subscription rights to employees in the Thinfilm group. The grants were …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Upsize of Previously Announced Equity Financing to $40 Million
TCR² Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $140.0 Million of Common Stock
Histogen Reports FDA Clinical Hold for Planned Phase 1/2 Trial of HST-003 for Knee Cartilage ...
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:01 Uhr
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trades - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights
14.01.21
Thin Film Electronics ASA – Disclosure of Large Shareholdings
06.01.21
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Warrant Exercise
06.01.21
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase
04.01.21
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trades - Warrant Exercise