 

Canada Coal Announces Ayurcann Receipt of Amendment to Standard Processing Licence to Allow for Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 17:05  |  60   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Coal Inc. (“Canada Coal” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CCK.H) is pleased to announce that Ayurcann Inc. d.b.a XTRX Solutions Inc. (“Ayurcann”) has obtained an amendment to its standard processing licence (the “Amended Licence”) from Health Canada which allows Ayurcann to sell extracts, edibles, and topical products directly to provincial and territorial retailers across Canada. On November 24, 2020, Ayurcann and the Company entered into a definitive business combination agreement to effect a reverse takeover of the Company, the details of which are disclosed in the Company’s press release dated November 25, 2020.

The Amended Licence allows Ayurcann to create new direct relationships with the provincial cannabis boards to list new product SKUs, as well as to open additional revenue streams to produce and white label new finished cannabis products for the growing number of licensed producers and popular brands across the country.

“Ayurcann’s licensing achievement is a significant milestone, and is a testament not only to the talent within the organization, but its laser-focus on customer service and the production of high-quality, consistent cannabinoid extractions for licensed producers and third-party brands in Canada,” commented Igal Sudman, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ayurcann.

Description of Ayurcann and its Business

Ayurcann is a leading provider of customized post-harvest outsourcing solutions to licensed cannabis producers. Ayurcann concentrates on the post-harvest requirements of licensed cannabis producers and other brands looking to enter the cannabis market. Ayurcann offers end-to-end full outsourcing solutions including extraction, refinement, formulation, packaging, fulfillment and distribution.

Cautionary Statements and Forward Looking Information

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and such statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Ayurcann’s ability to create new direct relationships with the provincial cannabis boards to list new product SKUs, Ayurcann’s ability to open additional revenue streams, and Ayurcann’s ability to produce and white label new finished cannabis products for the growing number of licensed producers and popular brands across the country, as well as information relating to Ayurcann. These forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved.” Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canada Coal Announces Ayurcann Receipt of Amendment to Standard Processing Licence to Allow for Sales THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Canada Coal Inc. (“Canada Coal” …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Upsize of Previously Announced Equity Financing to $40 Million
TCR² Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $140.0 Million of Common Stock
Histogen Reports FDA Clinical Hold for Planned Phase 1/2 Trial of HST-003 for Knee Cartilage ...
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board