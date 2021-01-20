Tauriga Sciences Inc. Approved to Operate Virtual Exhibitor Booth at PGA Merchandise Show 2021 -- January 26th- 29th 2021

The Company Will Showcase Its Flagship Brand, Tauri-Gum, as Well as Its Expanded Product Offerings



NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it will operate a Virtual Exhibitor Booth (“Virtual Booth”) at the Professional Golfers’ Association (“PGA”) Merchandise Show 2021, which takes place on January 26th- 29th, 2021. Last year, the Company operated a successful and highly visited Corporate Exhibitor Booth (#4507) at the PGA Merchandise Show 2020 – which took place in Orlando, Florida (January 21st- 24th, 2020). The Company has established many important relationships, throughout the golf industry, as a result of the positive exposure from last year’s Tradeshow.

The Company currently sells its Tauri-Gum product line to a number of golf pro shops and industry themed stores. Additionally, the Company has received online E-Commerce order(s) from professional golfer(s). Moving forward, the Company plans to further penetrate this large market segment (golf industry), during calendar year 2021 and beyond.