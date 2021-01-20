Tauriga Sciences Inc. Approved to Operate Virtual Exhibitor Booth at PGA Merchandise Show 2021 -- January 26th- 29th 2021
The Company Will Showcase Its Flagship Brand, Tauri-Gum, as Well as Its Expanded Product Offerings
NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it will operate a Virtual Exhibitor Booth (“Virtual Booth”) at the Professional Golfers’ Association (“PGA”) Merchandise Show 2021, which takes place on January 26th- 29th, 2021. Last year, the Company operated a successful and highly visited Corporate Exhibitor Booth (#4507) at the PGA Merchandise Show 2020 – which took place in Orlando, Florida (January 21st- 24th, 2020). The Company has established many important relationships, throughout the golf industry, as a result of the positive exposure from last year’s Tradeshow.
The Company currently sells its Tauri-Gum product line to a number of golf pro shops and industry themed stores. Additionally, the Company has received online E-Commerce order(s) from professional golfer(s). Moving forward, the Company plans to further penetrate this large market segment (golf industry), during calendar year 2021 and beyond.
In other news, the Company is pleased to confirm that it has received its 5,000thE-Commerce order (on January 19th, 2021). The average order size ($ dollar amount), per individual online E-Commerce transaction, has been steadily increasing over the past months. The Company is confident that its highest margin E-Commerce business segment will continue to experience meaningful levels of growth.
Lastly, the Company has officially launched an improved and updated version of its corporate website (www.tauriga.com). This website version also includes the Company’s updated power point presentation (please click on the “Who We Are” tab).
ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com
