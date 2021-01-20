Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. Announces Cancellation of Stock Options Granted in 2017

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (TSXV: IGP) (the “Company”) announces that it and certain directors and officers of the Company have mutually agreed to cancel the stock options (the “Cancelled Options”) exercisable to acquire an aggregate of 182,000 common shares of the Company. These Cancelled Options were granted on May 26, 2017 with an exercise price of $0.85 per common share and an expiry date of May 26, 2022. No considerations were paid for the surrender of the Cancelled Options. Following this cancellation of stock options, the Company has a total of 326,000 stock options outstanding.

The Company is an agricultural company that seeks to provide investors returns through the cultivation and processing of North American ginseng in Ontario and the marketing of its roots primarily to Asia.

