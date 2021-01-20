Huntington Ingalls Industries Awards More Than $99,000 in STEM Grants to Gulf Coast Schools

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division has awarded $99,890 in grants to 26 schools and educational organizations in Mississippi and Alabama for science, technology, engineering and math initiatives.



“The educators receiving these awards are innovators and strong advocates for science, technology, engineering and math,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said. “Ingalls remains committed to supporting programs that cultivate talent in these important fields.”



Ingalls has awarded more than $1.2 million for local STEM-related educational projects over the past 13 years.



“Establishing an early awareness of and interest in STEM is critical for our communities and our future workforce,” said Edmond Hughes, Ingalls’ vice president of human resources and administration. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to fund these projects.”



2021 Ingalls Shipbuilding STEM grant recipients:

