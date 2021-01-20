DGAP-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares PIERER Mobility AG: Increase in free float through the sale of treasury shares 20-Jan-2021 / 17:59 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wels, 20 January 2021



PIERER Mobility AG: Increase in free float through the sale of treasury shares

Publication pursuant to § 65 para 1a AktG and § 119 para 9 BörseG 2018 in conjunction with §§ 3, 4 and 5 VeröffentlichungsV 2018

Increase in free float through sale of treasury shares to selected investors

The management board decided today to sell all treasury shares held by PIERER Mobility AG to selected institutional investors or strategic partners in order to further increase the free float, improve trading liquidity and expand the shareholder base. The company holds 193,340 treasury shares; this corresponds to approximately 0.86% of the share capital. Currently, the free float amounts to just below 34%.

Legal Basis and Announcement

The management board of PIERER Mobility AG has decided to sell treasury shares on the basis of the repurchase and resale authorization for treasury shares granted by the extraordinary general meeting on October 4, 2019.

The treasury shares will be sold to selected institutional investors and/or strategic business partners, excluding shareholders' subscription rights/repurchase rights, and not via the stock exchange or by means of a public offer.

The company will publish a report pursuant to section 65 para 1b in conjunction with section 171 para 1 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) on the resale of treasury shares excluding shareholders' subscription rights/repurchase rights on January 21, 2021 in the official gazette "Amtsblatt zur Wiener Zeitung" (in the form of an announcement) as well as at https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/share under the heading "Disposal of shares". The supervisory board's approval of this disposal programme is expected for February 5, 2021.