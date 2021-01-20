DGAP-Adhoc PIERER Mobility AG: Conclusion of share buyback programme
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad hoc release
PIERER Mobility AG: Conclusion of share buyback programme
Today, the management board of PIERER Mobility AG has decided to terminate the share buyback programme of PIERER Mobility AG prematurely with effect from 20 January 2021.
