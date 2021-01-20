 

DGAP-Adhoc PIERER Mobility AG: Conclusion of share buyback programme

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
PIERER Mobility AG: Conclusion of share buyback programme

20-Jan-2021 / 17:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc release
Announcement pursuant to § 6(1) of the Austrian Disclosure Regulation 2018

20 January 2021

PIERER Mobility AG: Conclusion of share buyback programme

Today, the management board of PIERER Mobility AG has decided to terminate the share buyback programme of PIERER Mobility AG prematurely with effect from 20 January 2021.
 

Legal disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NEITHER CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL NOR AN INTIMATION TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF PIERER MOBILITY AG. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.


Contact
Investor Relations
Mag. Michaela Friepeß
Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402
Email: ir@pierermobility.com
Website: www.pierermobility.com
 

Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402
E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
WKN: A2JKHY
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
 
