ASMALLWORLD AG becomes a member of the Shangri-La Luxury Circle preferred travel agency program

Zurich, 20.01.2021 - Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced that it will become a member of the Shangri-La Luxury Circle preferred travel agency program. The program will enable ASMALLWORLD to offer its customers even more benefits when booking stays at participating Shangri-La hotels online via the ASMALLWORLD Collection or with ASMALLWORLD Private, the company's bespoke travel curation service.

Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced that it will become a member of the Shangri-La Luxury Circle program. The program is available only to select travel agencies which have been pre-approved by Shangri-La.

Becoming a member of the Luxury Circle will allow the ASMALLWORLD Collection to expand the number of hotels which customers can book online, while also offering them additional perks when staying at participating Shangri-La hotels.

Hotels can be booked online via the ASMALLWORLD Collection (www.asmallworldcollection.com) or with a travel designer via ASMALLWORLD Private (www.asmallworldprivate.com).

Shangri-La Luxury Circle - preferred travel agency program with many benefits

Shangri-La Luxury Circle is a preferred travel agency program for travel agencies pre-selected by Shangri-La. The program allows participating travel agencies to offer their customers additional benefits when staying at participating hotels.

Benefits include complimentary room upgrades at the time of booking, early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability), complimentary full breakfast for two and hotel credit up to USD 100 during the stay.

ASMALLWORLD Collection offering keeps expanding

Joining the Shangri-La Luxury circle, will allow the ASMALLWORLD Collection to further expand its hotel offering, resulting in an even broader set of options for its customers when booking hotels online.

