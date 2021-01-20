 

Elior Group Annual General Meeting of February 26, 2021 to Be Held Virtually: Procedures for Participating in the Meeting and Availability and Consultation of the Preparatory Documents

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with the measures adopted by the French government to slow its spread, the Chief Executive Officer of Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR), acting on the authorization of the Company’s Board of Directors, has decided that the Annual General Meeting of February 26, 2021 will, on an exceptional basis, be held virtually, i.e. without the physical attendance of shareholders and other eligible attendees. The Annual General Meeting will be streamed live on the Company’s website (www.eliorgroup.com) and a recording of the webcast will subsequently be made available within the legally applicable timeframe.

The agenda, proposed resolutions and procedures for participating in and voting at the Annual General Meeting were published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (the French legal gazette) on January 20, 2021. This publication was preceded by a press release issued on January 19, 2021 stating the reasons for holding the AGM virtually. All of these documents as well as the information required pursuant to Articles R. 225-73 and R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code – some of which are included in the Notice of Meeting and the 2019-2020 Universal Registration Document – can be viewed as of today on Elior Group’s website, under “Finance/Shareholders/2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting”. The other documents and information relating to this Annual General Meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

Shareholders are invited to regularly check the “Annual Shareholders’ Meeting” section of the Company’s website, which will be updated to show any changes to the procedures for participating in the February 26, 2021 Annual General Meeting, in line with any new health and/or legal requirements that may be introduced subsequent to the publication of this press release.

Subject to the conditions set in the applicable regulations, shareholders may request that these documents be sent directly to them, by sending a written request within the relevant legal timeframe to BNP Paribas, either by post (CTO Assemblées Générales, Les Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9, rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex, France) or by fax (+33 (0)1 40 14 58 90).

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group is one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services, and a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, health & welfare and leisure markets. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €3,967 million in revenue in fiscal 2019-2020. Every day, the Group’s 105,000 employees feed over 5 million people in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services at 2,300 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of the Group’s business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004 and reached GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information: http://www.eliorgroup.com Elior Group on Twitter: @Elior_Group

