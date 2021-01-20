Regulatory News:

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with the measures adopted by the French government to slow its spread, the Chief Executive Officer of Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR), acting on the authorization of the Company’s Board of Directors, has decided that the Annual General Meeting of February 26, 2021 will, on an exceptional basis, be held virtually, i.e. without the physical attendance of shareholders and other eligible attendees. The Annual General Meeting will be streamed live on the Company’s website (www.eliorgroup.com) and a recording of the webcast will subsequently be made available within the legally applicable timeframe.

The agenda, proposed resolutions and procedures for participating in and voting at the Annual General Meeting were published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (the French legal gazette) on January 20, 2021. This publication was preceded by a press release issued on January 19, 2021 stating the reasons for holding the AGM virtually. All of these documents as well as the information required pursuant to Articles R. 225-73 and R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code – some of which are included in the Notice of Meeting and the 2019-2020 Universal Registration Document – can be viewed as of today on Elior Group’s website, under “Finance/Shareholders/2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting”. The other documents and information relating to this Annual General Meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.