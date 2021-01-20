 

Mark Rourke Joins TuSimple Advisory Board as Schneider Takes an Investment Stake in Autonomous Long-Haul Trucking Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 17:50  |  43   |   |   

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced today that president and CEO Mark Rourke will join TuSimple’s newly established Executive Advisory Board. TuSimple is a global self-driving technology company developing a commercial-ready Level 4 (SAE) fully autonomous driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks.

“The Executive Advisory Board brings together an impressive mix of industry and regulatory leaders from the freight logistics and transportation fields,” said Cheng Lu, CEO, TuSimple. “Our advisors will play a critical role in shaping our go to market strategy and correlating public policy efforts so we can safely and reliably introduce self-driving trucks at scale.”

In addition to providing leadership and a test fleet to shape the future of autonomous trucking, Schneider will have a nominal investment stake in TuSimple, allowing shippers to benefit from Schneider’s growing involvement in this space.

“Schneider always has been – and will be – in the lead at understanding the potential of new technology that can change or impact our industry,” said Rourke. “TuSimple is a leader in developing autonomous technology for the long-haul trucking industry. There will always be a need for well trained and safe professional drivers, and it’s important that we play a key role in safely developing and testing this technology to be the most prepared.”

The carrier has been a leader in the testing, development and deployment of new truck technology for decades. Continued investment in emerging technology that makes its associates safer and improves the overall delivery experience is vital to Schneider’s ongoing success. In recent years, it has invested in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as collision mitigation and adaptive cruise control, which are the foundation of autonomous vehicle technology.

“While fully autonomous vehicles still have development and regulatory work ahead, we are encouraged by the advances in autonomous technology such as braking and other systems that are helping drivers make our roads safer,” said Rourke. “Schneider will work to test and understand over the coming years how this technology will complement our professional over-the-road driver associates and provide new, innovative opportunities for shippers.”

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

Schneider National Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mark Rourke Joins TuSimple Advisory Board as Schneider Takes an Investment Stake in Autonomous Long-Haul Trucking Technology Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced today that president and CEO Mark Rourke will join TuSimple’s newly established Executive Advisory Board. TuSimple is a global self-driving …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Air Liquide makes a strategic investment to support large scale renewable hydrogen production in ...
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Orbia Announces Executive Leadership Appointment
Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
BiP Booms Beyond Turkey
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Law Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating SolarWinds ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Lemonade Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
Schneider National, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on February 3, 2021