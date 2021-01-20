Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

GTT Statement of own shares dealings from January 11 to 15, 2021 Statement of own shares dealings from January 11 to 15, 2021 Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of …



