 

People's China explores stories behind the effort of poverty alleviation in China's villages

Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - China announced the ending of absolute poverty in
2020. But the country isn't celebrating yet. This short documentary tries to
reveal stories of thousands of so-called "poverty fighters" in China's poorest
villages.

Zuoquan, in northern China's Shanxi Province, was once a national-level
poverty-stricken county. In 2014, the county launched a campaign on targeted
poverty alleviation with an aim to lift local people out of poverty through
resource integration and industrial development. By 2019, Zuoquan had been
removed from the list of poverty-stricken counties and developed many investment
projects with great potential. A group of grassroots officials unique to China,
"first secretaries" have played an active role on the frontlines of poverty
reduction.

Jing Sheng, a Japanese person living in China, once visited Lichang Village,
Hanwang Township, Zuoquan County, to interview Wang Peng, who had been serving
as the village's first secretary for more than two years. Wang lived and worked
in Beijing before coming to the mountainous village to help locals climb out of
poverty. He called this job the most meaningful thing in his life. Wang ran
through his daily work and brought Jing to several impoverished homes in the
village. The experience provided Jing with a deeper understanding of China's
poverty alleviation campaign and the specific duties of first secretaries.

Click the video to learn more details about poverty alleviation in the village.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqC23k27hK4&feature=youtu.be

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422107/Peoples_China.jpg

Contact: Guo Ran
Tel.: +86-18511857630
E-mail: 1289514537@qq.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/peoplechina/videos/760116541569739/

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152194/4817350
OTS: People's China


