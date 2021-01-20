People's China explores stories behind the effort of poverty alleviation in China's villages

Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - China announced the ending of absolute poverty in

2020. But the country isn't celebrating yet. This short documentary tries to

reveal stories of thousands of so-called "poverty fighters" in China's poorest

villages.



Zuoquan, in northern China's Shanxi Province, was once a national-level

poverty-stricken county. In 2014, the county launched a campaign on targeted

poverty alleviation with an aim to lift local people out of poverty through

resource integration and industrial development. By 2019, Zuoquan had been

removed from the list of poverty-stricken counties and developed many investment

projects with great potential. A group of grassroots officials unique to China,

"first secretaries" have played an active role on the frontlines of poverty

reduction.







Hanwang Township, Zuoquan County, to interview Wang Peng, who had been serving

as the village's first secretary for more than two years. Wang lived and worked

in Beijing before coming to the mountainous village to help locals climb out of

poverty. He called this job the most meaningful thing in his life. Wang ran

through his daily work and brought Jing to several impoverished homes in the

village. The experience provided Jing with a deeper understanding of China's

poverty alleviation campaign and the specific duties of first secretaries.



Click the video to learn more details about poverty alleviation in the village.



