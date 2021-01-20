KONNECT SELECTS SOLUTIONS 30 TO ROLL OUT ITS OFFER IN WESTERN EUROPE

Europe’s leading provider of rapid-response multi-technology services, Solutions 30 performs more than 60,000 call-outs a day thanks to a team of 11,000 technicians and a particularly dense territorial network in Europe. For more than 15 years, the company has leveraged a unique software platform for team management and call-out optimization to provide customers with a standardized operating process that guarantees service quality and consistency. A significant part of Solutions 30’s business is in telecommunications, where it intervenes on behalf of the main European service providers to connect people’s homes to high and ultra high-speed Internet. By partnering with konnect to roll out its new offer, Solutions 30 is expanding its presence in fixed networks and is now making headway into the satellite Internet market.

Solutions 30 (Euronext Paris: S30) has been selected by konnect, an entity of the Eutelsat Group (Euronext Paris: ETL), to roll out its new ultra high-speed satellite Internet access for the general public. As part of this partnership, Solutions 30 will carry out all installation services, allowing konnect to guarantee its customers a professional, uniform, and standardized installation in European countries where its offer is marketed.

Through this partnership, konnect wants to ensure that their customers have the same, easy satellite Internet installation experience everywhere it operates: the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Ireland and Portugal. Ultimately, konnect will provide seamless installation of satellite equipment integrated with its connectivity offerings to ensure an end-to-end quality experience for its customers.

Luc Brusselaers, Chief Revenue Officer of Solutions 30 Group, said about this agreement, “We are very pleased to be on board for the launch of this offer in Europe and to work with the konnect teams to deploy these new types of ultra high-speed access. With our respective know-how, our project team based in Spain and konnect have defined the working methods and quality standards that we will apply for each of our call-outs, as we have been doing successfully for more than 15 years, for all of our customers.”

Laurent Niquet, konnect’s Chief Operating Officer, also stated, “Installing and activating konnect service directly at our customers’ homes is an important milestone in our customer journey. The services provided by the Solutions 30 teams will therefore be a determining factor in the quality of the customer experience. In other words, for our European customers obtained via our direct sales channel, Solutions 30 will be a key player in our operational value chain.”