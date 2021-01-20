 

Highco Q4 2020 Gross Profit

Aix-en-Provence, 20 January 2021 (6.00 p.m.)

HIGHCO: GOOD RESILIENCE OF BUSINESS ACTIVITY AND BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2020

Business activity (GP) significantly better in H2 (down 5.7%) than in H1 (down 14.7%)

  • Q4 2020 gross profit1 of €19.67 M, down 7.1% LFL2.
  • H2 2020 gross profit1 of €38.19 M, down 5.7% LFL2.
  • FY 2020 gross profit1 of €74.16 M, down 10.3% LFL2.
  • Good resilience of Digital in 2020 thanks to Mobile business: H2 down 3.1% LFL; FY 2020 down 5.6% LFL.
  • Less steep decline in France: H2 down 5.2% LFL; FY 2020 down 10.1% LFL.

2020 financial performance better than expected

  • Adjusted operating margin (adjusted headline PBIT/gross profit)3 rose significantly from more than 12% to more than 16%.
  • Net cash at end-December 2020 expected to rise sharply.
  • Early repayment in full of the €30 M government-backed loan.
  • Recommended dividend payout higher than 2019 dividend (€0.16 per share).

Stock markets: HighCo remains eligible for France’s SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”)

§   

Gross Profit (in € M)1 20202 2019 LFL2 2020/2019
 LFL2 change
Q1 18.19 20.59 -11.7%
Q2 17.78 21.61 -17.7%
Q3 18.52 19.32 -4.1%
Q4 19.67 21.17 -7.1%
12-month total 74.16 82.69 -10.3%

1 Data currently being audited.
2 Like for like: Based on a comparable scope and at constant exchange rates (i.e. applying the average exchange rate over the period to data from the compared period).
Furthermore, in application of IFRS 5 – Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, Shelf Service businesses were reported as discontinued operations as of the fourth quarter of 2020. For reasons of consistency, the data reported for 2019 and for the first nine months of 2020 has been restated to account for the impact of Shelf Service. As a result, LFL data is equal to restated data in 2019.

