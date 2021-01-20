DELTA DRONE - First warehouse inventory commercial missions using the Countbot solution

Key points

The Countbot solution is finalized in full-scale operating tests.

Planning of a first set of commercial missions to be carried out in sites operated by GEODIS.

After numerous tests aimed at validating the system robustness and reliability, the Countbot solution, developed in close collaboration by GEODIS and Delta Drone, begins, in early 2021 its operational and commercial phase.

The Countbot solution combines robotics, drone technology and the use of artificial intelligence. It simplifies pallets counting in the warehouse in terms of operating time and means implemented while increasing the reliability of inventories. Thanks to artificial intelligence solutions and an interface dedicated to the logistics professions, the use of the system does not require any specific on-site installation, in particular no marking on the ground or other marks that could deteriorate over time.

In addition, the system safety is optimized and the risk of falling nullified: the drone serves as a mast stabilizer set at the top of it. The drone, an essential component of the solution, allows very high-quality images that comply with processing constraints.

The Countbot system, used in GEODIS warehouses in the Paris region and the south of France, is compatible with a wide range of barcodes, allowing operations in many different types of warehouses.

