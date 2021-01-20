 

DELTA DRONE - First warehouse inventory commercial missions using the Countbot solution

20.01.2021, 18:00  |  26   |   |   

First warehouse inventory commercial missions
using the Countbot solution

January 20,2021 at 6 p.m.

Key points

  • The Countbot solution is finalized in full-scale operating tests.
  • Planning of a first set of commercial missions to be carried out in sites operated by GEODIS.

After numerous tests aimed at validating the system robustness and reliability, the Countbot solution, developed in close collaboration by GEODIS and Delta Drone, begins, in early 2021 its operational and commercial phase.

The Countbot solution combines robotics, drone technology and the use of artificial intelligence. It simplifies pallets counting in the warehouse in terms of operating time and means implemented while increasing the reliability of inventories. Thanks to artificial intelligence solutions and an interface dedicated to the logistics professions, the use of the system does not require any specific on-site installation, in particular no marking on the ground or other marks that could deteriorate over time.

In addition, the system safety is optimized and the risk of falling nullified: the drone serves as a mast stabilizer set at the top of it. The drone, an essential component of the solution, allows very high-quality images that comply with processing constraints.

The Countbot system, used in GEODIS warehouses in the Paris region and the south of France, is compatible with a wide range of barcodes, allowing operations in many different types of warehouses.

About Delta Drone: Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the civil drone industry for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market - ISIN Code: FR0011522168
Also listed on Euronext Growth of BSA Y - Code ISIN: FR 0013400991

www.deltadrone.com

Investor Contacts:                                                                Press Contact:

     
Jerome Gacoin Louise Caetano
+33 1 75 77 54 65 +33 1 55 02 15  13
jgacoin@aelium.fr l.caetano@open2europe.com

 

Sarah Ousahla
+33 1 55 02 15 31
s.ousahla@open2europe.com

Attachment


