 

Nuveen Asset Management Provides Senior Loan Update

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SSF.UN) Investors and investment advisors are invited to listen to a webinar, hosted by Larry Holzenthaler, Investment Strategist, Nuveen Asset Management (“NAM”). Mr. Holzenthaler discusses some of the recent trends in the U.S. senior loan market and explains why NAM believes loan fundamentals remain positive. The presentation, recorded on January 14, 2021, can be viewed by clicking the following link:

SSF January 2021 Update

Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (the “Fund”) invests primarily in floating-rate senior loans, which are the most senior corporate obligations of a borrower and are secured by the borrower’s assets. Senior loans have a first-priority secured claim on repayment, ahead of bonds and equity. Senior loans offer a high level of income and low interest rate risk compared to traditional fixed income asset classes. Symphony believes that senior loan credit fundamentals remain strong as U.S. economic growth remains intact and corporate default rates are expected to remain low.

The Fund offers a $0.48 per unit per annum distribution, paid monthly, which represents a cash distribution rate of 6.6% per annum based on the January 15, 2021 TSX closing price. The Fund is available for purchase on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SSF.UN.

About Brompton Funds
Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

About Nuveen Asset Management
Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, is the is the sub-advisor for the Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund. NAM specializes in the management of debt and equity strategies including senior loan portfolios. NAM, a registered investment adviser, has been in business for over thirty years and had an aggregate of over U.S. $213 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020. NAM is an indirect subsidiary of Nuveen, LLC which is a subsidiary of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America.

