

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.01.2021 / 18:25

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Ewout Last name(s): van Jarwaarde

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag AG

b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 67.0000 EUR 737.00 EUR 67.0000 EUR 3484.00 EUR 67.0000 EUR 6700.00 EUR 67.0000 EUR 4556.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 67.0000 EUR 15477.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Turquoise Europe MIC: TQEX

