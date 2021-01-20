 

DGAP-DD Brenntag AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.01.2021, 18:38   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.01.2021 / 18:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ewout
Last name(s): van Jarwaarde

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brenntag AG

b) LEI
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
66.6600 EUR 19998.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
66.6600 EUR 19998.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


20.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brenntag AG
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64296  20.01.2021 



Wertpapier


