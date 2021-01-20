Citadel Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for 2021
TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date
to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Amount (C$ per unit)
|January 31, 2021
|February 16, 2021
|$0.01
|February 28, 2021
|March 15, 2021
|$0.01
|March 31, 2021
|April 15, 2021
|$0.01
|April 30, 2021
|May 17, 2021
|$0.01
|May 31, 2021
|June 15, 2021
|$0.01
|June 30, 2021
|July 15, 2021
|$0.01
|July 31, 2021
|August 16, 2021
|$0.01
|August 31, 2021
|September 15, 2021
|$0.01
|September 30, 2021
|October 15, 2021
|$0.01
|October 31, 2021
|November 15, 2021
|$0.01
|November 30, 2021
|December 15, 2021
|$0.01
|December 31, 2021
|January 17, 2022
|$0.01
CONTACT: For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.
