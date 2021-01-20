Shareowners Elect Five Directors at New Jersey Resources’ 68th Annual Meeting

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) today hosted its 68th Annual Shareowners Meeting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was held virtually. By an overwhelming majority, shareowners elected M. William Howard for a one-year term that will expire in 2022 and re-elected Donald L. Correll, James H. DeGraffenreidt Jr., M. Susan Hardwick and George R. Zoffinger, for three-year terms that will expire in 2024.

“We have an exceptional board of directors, whose extensive expertise continues to serve our customers, company and shareowners well. With the strong leadership of our board and dedication of our team, NJR is well positioned for long-term growth in a clean energy future,” said Steve Westhoven, President and Chief Executive Officer of New Jersey Resources. “I appreciate the trust our shareowners have placed in our company, and we will continue to work hard to reward their confidence with our performance.”