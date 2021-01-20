New Jersey Resources Announces Key Sustainability Achievements at Annual Shareowners Meeting

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) today announced significant progress in advancing its sustainability agenda, including surpassing its goal of voluntarily reducing the company’s operational emissions in New Jersey to 50% of 2006 levels by 2030 – well ahead of schedule. Building on this accomplishment, NJR set a new emissions reduction target of a 60% reduction of 2006 levels by 2030 from its New Jersey operations.

“New Jersey Resources is helping lead the way to a clean energy future. Achieving a 50% reduction in our New Jersey operational emissions is an important accomplishment that shows our company’s strong support for New Jersey’s clean energy and climate goals,” said New Jersey Resources President and CEO Steve Westhoven. “Reaching this goal ahead of schedule was possible because of our long track record of prioritizing safe, reliable infrastructure investments to modernize our natural gas system in an environmentally responsible way.”