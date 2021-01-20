 

New Jersey Resources Announces Key Sustainability Achievements at Annual Shareowners Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 19:43  |  72   |   |   

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) today announced significant progress in advancing its sustainability agenda, including surpassing its goal of voluntarily reducing the company’s operational emissions in New Jersey to 50% of 2006 levels by 2030 – well ahead of schedule. Building on this accomplishment, NJR set a new emissions reduction target of a 60% reduction of 2006 levels by 2030 from its New Jersey operations.

“New Jersey Resources is helping lead the way to a clean energy future. Achieving a 50% reduction in our New Jersey operational emissions is an important accomplishment that shows our company’s strong support for New Jersey’s clean energy and climate goals,” said New Jersey Resources President and CEO Steve Westhoven. “Reaching this goal ahead of schedule was possible because of our long track record of prioritizing safe, reliable infrastructure investments to modernize our natural gas system in an environmentally responsible way.”

NJR reached its 50% by 2030 goal by making key investments in its natural gas delivery system, facilities and fleet that have substantially reduced emissions. To meet its new goal of a 60% reduction of 2006 levels by 2030, NJR will focus its reduction strategies on transitioning its fleet to low- or no-carbon fuels; continuing to upgrade its natural gas infrastructure; and, introducing decarbonized fuels, such as renewable natural gas and hydrogen into its supply. NJR’s emissions reduction target for its New Jersey operations remains squarely in line with the state’s Global Warming Response Act objective of an 80% reduction in 2006 emission levels by 2050.

The announcements were made at NJR’s annual shareowners meeting in conjunction with the release of its 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report, which highlights the effectiveness of NJR’s business continuity efforts in the time of COVID-19; the extensive support of its communities through volunteerism and corporate citizenship; the strength, independence and diversity of its board of directors; and, how infrastructure investments have made the utility’s delivery system among the most environmentally sound in the country, preparing the company to deliver decarbonized gas to support a clean energy transition.

Seite 1 von 4
New Jersey Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Jersey Resources Announces Key Sustainability Achievements at Annual Shareowners Meeting New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) today announced significant progress in advancing its sustainability agenda, including surpassing its goal of voluntarily reducing the company’s operational emissions in New Jersey to 50% of 2006 levels by 2030 – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Air Liquide makes a strategic investment to support large scale renewable hydrogen production in ...
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
Orbia Announces Executive Leadership Appointment
Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BiP Booms Beyond Turkey
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Lemonade Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Availability of a Prospectus Relating to Certain Issuances Provided for by the Draft Safeguard Plan ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:28 Uhr
Shareowners Elect Five Directors at New Jersey Resources’ 68th Annual Meeting
00:42 Uhr
New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
22.12.20
New Jersey Natural Gas Extends Bill Credit Through January 2021; Announces Additional $12.5 Million for Customers