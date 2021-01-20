NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

DGAP-News: HolidayCheck Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase HolidayCheck Group AG: HolidayCheck Group AG resolves to implement a capital increase with subscription rights - majority shareholder Burda Digital SE gives commits to subscribe EUR 31.65 million 20.01.2021 / 19:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, Germany, 20 January 2021 - The Management Board of HolidayCheck Group AG has today passed a resolution with a consent of the Supervisory Board on the implementation of the capital increase against cash contributions out of authorised capital with shareholder subscription rights, thereby implementing the capital increase announced on 3 December 2020. The share capital of the company shall be increased by up to EUR 29,156,814 by issuing up to 29,156,814 new shares, making full use of the existing Authorised Capital 2018. The subscription ratio is 2:1, i.e., for every two existing shares of the company, shareholders are entitled to acquire one new share. The subscription price per new share is EUR 1.65.

The company's majority shareholder, Burda Digital SE, has committed to the company today to exercise its subscription rights under the capital increase and to subscribe for shares in a total volume of EUR 31.65 million.

The capital raised will be used to repay a short-term money market loan, as well as for other general working capital purposes, including to cover current needs.

Dr Marc Al-Hames, CEO of HolidayCheck Group AG, commented:

'We are delighted that our majority shareholder, Burda Digital SE, has agreed to participate in this capital increase by subscribing for its pro rata entitlement of shares. We are therefore very confident that we can complete the capital increase successfully. The expected proceeds will enable HolidayCheck Group to face the future financially strengthened.