HolidayCheck Group AG: HolidayCheck Group AG resolves to implement a capital increase with subscription rights - majority shareholder Burda Digital SE commits to subscribe EUR 31.65 million 20-Jan-2021 / 19:56 CET/CEST

HolidayCheck Group AG resolves to implement a capital increase with subscription rights - majority shareholder Burda Digital SE commits to subscribe EUR 31.65 million



Munich, Germany, 20 January 2021 - The Management Board of HolidayCheck Group AG has today passed a resolution with a consent of the Supervisory Board on the implementation of the capital increase against cash contributions out of authorised capital with shareholder subscription rights, thereby implementing the capital increase announced on 3 December 2020. The share capital of the company shall be increased by up to EUR 29,156,814 by issuing up to 29,156,814 new shares, making full use of the existing Authorised Capital 2018. The subscription ratio is 2:1, i.e., for every two existing shares of the company, shareholders are entitled to acquire one new share. The subscription price per new share is EUR 1.65.

The company's majority shareholder, Burda Digital SE, has committed to the company today to exercise its subscription rights under the capital increase and to subscribe for shares in a total volume of EUR 31.65 million.

The capital raised will be used to repay a short-term money market loan, as well as for other general working capital purposes, including to cover current needs.

The new shares will be publicly offered on the basis of a prospectus approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The prospectus is expected to be approved on 21 January 2021. The subscription offer will be published immediately following the approval of the prospectus. The subscription period is expected to start on 22 January 2021 and to end at the end of day of 4 February 2021. Any unsubscribed shares will be offered to selected investors in a private placing or placed on the market following the subscription offer.