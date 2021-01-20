 

Perini Management Services, Inc. Announces Two Federal Contracts Collectively Valued at $66.9 Million

20.01.2021, 19:52  |  22   |   |   

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, today announced that its subsidiary, Perini Management Services, Inc. (PMSI), has recently been awarded two fixed-price federal contracts collectively valued at approximately $66.9 million.

Design-Build Pre-Fabricated Dormitory, Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC), Glynco, Georgia

PMSI received a $40.9 million task order contract under the Homeland Security National Multiple Award Construction Contract II (NMACC II). The project includes the design and construction of a dormitory that will be built utilizing modular construction methods. This will be PMSI’s third task order at the Glynco campus.

Renovations of the Cadet Field House, Phase 2, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado

PMSI received a $26 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District for the renovations of the Cadet Field House, Phase 2. The work will take place at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and includes phased renovations to the hockey & basketball arenas, installation of fire suppression systems, mechanical upgrades and anti-terrorism upgrades to the building envelope. PMSI recently completed the Phase 1 renovations, which were well received by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Academy.

Both projects have an anticipated completion date of December 2022. The combined project contract values have been included in the Company’s fourth quarter 2020 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

