Perini Management Services, Inc. Announces Two Federal Contracts Collectively Valued at $66.9 Million

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, today announced that its subsidiary, Perini Management Services, Inc. (PMSI), has recently been awarded two fixed-price federal contracts collectively valued at approximately $66.9 million.

PMSI received a $40.9 million task order contract under the Homeland Security National Multiple Award Construction Contract II (NMACC II). The project includes the design and construction of a dormitory that will be built utilizing modular construction methods. This will be PMSI’s third task order at the Glynco campus.

Renovations of the Cadet Field House, Phase 2, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado

PMSI received a $26 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District for the renovations of the Cadet Field House, Phase 2. The work will take place at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and includes phased renovations to the hockey & basketball arenas, installation of fire suppression systems, mechanical upgrades and anti-terrorism upgrades to the building envelope. PMSI recently completed the Phase 1 renovations, which were well received by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Academy.

Both projects have an anticipated completion date of December 2022. The combined project contract values have been included in the Company’s fourth quarter 2020 backlog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005647/en/