PHOTO RELEASE — Stephanie L. O’Sullivan Joins Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Board of Directors

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that Stephanie L. O’Sullivan has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective Friday, Jan. 15.

O’Sullivan has been a business consultant since 2017. Prior to that, she served as principal deputy director of the Office of National Intelligence (PPDNI), having been appointed in 2011. As PDDNI she worked to assist the director of national intelligence in the management of the day-to-day operations of the intelligence community

“We are very pleased to welcome Stephanie to the board of HII,” Chairman of the Board Kirk Donald said. “She is a proven leader in the nation’s intelligence community, bringing more than 25 years of national security experience to HII. Her deep understanding of the technologies used by the intelligence community, as well as how the government and private sectors operate, will help create further value and momentum for our stakeholders. I am delighted to welcome her to an excellent team of directors and look forward to working with her.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/stephanie-osullivan.

Prior to serving as PDDNI, she served as the associate deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Prior to this appointment, she held several management positions in the agency’s Directorate of Science and Technology, working to develop and deploy innovative technology in support of intelligence collection and analysis.

O’Sullivan currently serves on the boards of directors of The Aerospace Corporation, Battelle Memorial Institute, HRL Laboratories (formerly Hughes Research Laboratories) and the CIA Officers Memorial Foundation. She has served on advisory boards at Google, Adobe and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and continues to serve on advisory boards at Noblis, Peraton and Booz Allen Hamilton. She has been an adjunct faculty member at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology and continues to support study activities for the Department of Defense and the CIA.

O’Sullivan received a bachelor of science in civil engineering from Missouri Science and Technology University. She was also elected in 2019 as a member of the National Academy of Engineering.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

