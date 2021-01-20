 

ISW Holdings Shareholder Roundtable Q&A Transcript

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is pleased to provide a text version of its Shareholder Roundtable conference call following technical problems.

The following are actual questions asked by current or prospective ISW Holdings investors, with answers provided by the Company’s President and Chairman, Alonzo Pierce.

Question: "Can you make a case for your company being an investment vs. a day trade and plans for a run to NASDAQ?"

Pierce: Our goal is to become a NASDAQ traded company. Our first stop will be an uplist to the OTCQB. We have made incredible strides over the past 18 months, demonstrating strong commercial growth in our Telehealth and Home Healthcare segment while investing in a diversified growth model and preparing to commercially launch our Cryptocurrency segment following assembly and activation of our first state-of-the-art mining Pod. We would like to see our market value continue to build significantly before moving to the NASDAQ. With the Telehealth and Crypto sectors booming, we believe ISWH offers strong value.

Question: "What does the crypto mining industry look like 5 and 10 years down the road?"

Pierce: Considering the issues that surround politics, U.S. and world debt, the reliance on the U.S. dollar as base for trade (Oil, for example), the dwindling popularity of a gold-based standard, the increasing legitimacy of Bitcoin among institutional investment managers and major corporations, and for many other reasons, the future looks strong and long for the crypto mining industry. Various sectors, like alternative energy and renewable energy, could be game changers for companies that mine in those arenas.

Question: “When will the first bitcoin mining Pod become operational? How many additional Pods will be produced and become operational this year?”

Pierce:  The final steps are being taken to have our first pod operational by the beginning of February.  We are working with electricians and contractors to get power to the Pod and it is about a 3-week process that started last week. The goal is to have 10 Pods operating by the end of the year, but this will be our only Pod in operation to start. I am very pleased to announce that the production of the next 4 Pods will be a few months ahead of schedule and we are very proud of that.

